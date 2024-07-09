Feltner (1-8) yielded two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks over seven innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Reds.

Feltner gave up a pair of runs in the fourth inning of what was otherwise a strong outing. He generated 14 swinging strikes on 92 pitches, his best output since forcing 22 whiffs in Philadelphia on April 17. He's 0-2 over his last three starts despite allowing just four earned runs over 18 frames during that stretch. Feltner lowered his ERA to 5.29 through 98.2 innings but hasn't picked up a win since April 12. He's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Mets this weekend.