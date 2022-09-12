Feltner (2-8) gave up four earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings to take the loss in a 12-6 defeat against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Feltner struggled with his control and issued four free passes in the third inning. The walks ran up his pitch count and led to a four-run inning before he was given the early hook. Feltner threw only 37 of his 70 pitches for strikes and his ERA rose to 6.12 with the poor outing. Feltner has issued 28 walks in 75 innings pitched this season. He is tentatively expected to make his next start on the road against the Cubs.