Feltner is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and start Wednesday against the Pirates, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies are in need of a fifth starter with Antonio Senzatela (back) on the 15-day injured list, so Feltner is in line to make his second start in the majors this season. His first outing came against the Phillies when he allowed four earned runs in five frames but also managed to punch out seven. Feltner has also thrown well in a difficult pitching environment at Albuquerque, maintaining a 3.76 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 48:12 K:BB across 38.1 innings.