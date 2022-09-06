Feltner (2-7) allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Feltner turned in three scoreless frames before the Brewers scored a pair of runs in the fourth. He was then charged with two more runs in the sixth. The 26-year-old righty is 0-4 with a 5.54 ERA over his last five starts. On the year, Feltner has produced a 5.85 ERA alongside a 65:24 K:BB through 72.1 frames. He's expected to face the Diamondbacks at home this weekend.