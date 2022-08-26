Feltner (2-5) took the loss against the Mets on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

Feltner gave up three runs in the third inning, and that was enough to seal his fate on a night when opposing starter Jacob deGrom was up to his usual dominance. The big blow against Feltner was a Pete Alonso two-run home run in the third inning, marking the fifth straight game in which the hurler has served up a long ball. Feltner has completed six innings only once over his past eight outings, and he has a 6.62 ERA and 1.161 WHIP during that stretch.