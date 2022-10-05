Feltner (4-9) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

Feltner was granted an early two-run lead but gave it back by surrendering one run on three baserunners in the third inning and a Joey Gallo solo home run in the fifth. Colorado retook the lead in the seventh to put the 26-year-old in line for only his second win in his last 10 turns compared to six losses, while the quality start is his fourth in 19 tries. He concludes his rookie campaign with a high 5.83 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 84 strikeouts in 97.1 innings across 19 starts and 20 appearances.