The Rockies placed Feltner on the 15-day injured list Friday with right ulnar nerve inflammation.

Feltner was removed from his start against the Padres on Thursday due to what was called right triceps tightness at the time, but upon a more thorough exam, it turns out he's got a nerve issue in his pitching elbow. The Rockies have not revealed a timetable for the righty's return, but it's an injury that could result in an extended absence.