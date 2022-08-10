Feltner (2-3) allowed five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Cardinals.

Feltner wasn't sharp Tuesday, but he had plenty of support, as the Rockies were up 12-0 through three innings. The right-hander has given up at least five runs in four of his 10 appearances this year, including two of his four home outings. He owns a 6.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB across 46.1 innings through 10 appearances (nine starts). With Chad Kuhl (hip) on the injured list, Feltner is likely to receive at least one more start, tentatively scheduled for a home start versus the Diamondbacks this weekend.