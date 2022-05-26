Feltner allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Feltner was starting in place of Antonio Senzatela (back) and put together an impressive performance. He allowed a walk and double to begin the third frame -- both runners came around to score -- but he otherwise held Pittsburgh in check. Feltner has been impressive in two opportunities to make spot starts this season, maintaining a 14:4 K:BB across 10 innings despite a 5.40 ERA. He is currently projected to take at least one more turn through the rotation.