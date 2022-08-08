Feltner is scheduled to start Tuesday's home game against the Cardinals.
Since Feltner wasn't needed in relief over the weekend after being called up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, he'll step into the rotation to fill the vacancy created by Chad Kuhl's move to the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain. Feltner has previously made nine appearances (eight starts) for Colorado this season, posting a 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB in 40.2 innings. Even though Feltner tentatively lines up for two starts this week, his poor ratios along with the fact that both of his projected outings will come at Coors Field makes it difficult to rely on him as a streaming option.