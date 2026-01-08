The Rockies and Feltner (shoulder) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.45 million contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Feltner finished the 2025 season on the minor-league injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and he had also previously missed time with back trouble. It's unclear whether he will have any limitation when reporting to spring training next month. Feltner had been eligible for arbitration for the second time.