Feltner is listed as the Rockies' scheduled starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks at Coors Field,

After getting called up from Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend, Feltner slotted back into the rotation Tuesday, stepping in as a replacement for the injured Chad Kuhl (hip). Though he picked up the win against the Cardinals, Feltner benefited greatly from some generous support from his offense, as he was charged with five earned runs allowed on four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings. With another start on tap in Colorado this weekend, Feltner could be at risk of delivering toxic ratios for those thinking about streaming him.