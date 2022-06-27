Feltner was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Feltner struggled over four starts in June, as he posted an 8.64 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 16.2 innings during that time. He'll attempt to sort things out in the minors, while Austin Gomber is slated to rejoin the Rockies' rotation this week.
