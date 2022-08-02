site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Set to start Tuesday
Feltner is expected to start one of the two games the Rockies will play against the Padres on Tuesday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Feltner has started seven games for the Rockies this season, and according to the report, he will likely start an eighth contest in the first game of Tuesday's twin bill.
