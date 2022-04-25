Feltner has joined the Rockies and is expected to be added to the big-league roster to start Wednesday against the Phillies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Colorado had a doubleheader in Detroit over the weekend and will need an spot starter during the four-game set in Philadelphia, and Felter is poised to fill that role. The right-hander made his MLB debut last year and gave up eight earned runs over 6.1 innings, but he's pitched well early in 2022 at Triple-A Albuquerque with a 3.10 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 20.1 frames.