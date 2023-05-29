The Rockies transferred Feltner (head) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

Colorado still hasn't offered a concrete timeline for Feltner's return to game action, but his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he won't be available for the big club until after the All-Star break while he recovers from the small head fracture and concussion he sustained when he was struck by a comebacker in a May 13 start versus the Phillies. The transaction clears up a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Ryan Rolison (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.