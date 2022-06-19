Feltner will remain in Colorado's starting rotation and will pitch Tuesday at Miami, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Feltner has a 4.85 ERA through five starts this season but has two quality starts in his past three outings, and he'll receive a longer look in the Rockies' rotation. The right-hander has a 3.94 FIP, 1.15 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB through 26 innings this season, so some more favorable results could be on the horizon. Austin Gomber will move to the bullpen as a result.