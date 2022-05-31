Feltner (1-1) picked up his first career win in the majors Monday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings in a 7-1 victory over the Marlins. He struck out six.

Aside from a towering 496-foot solo homer by Jesus Sanchez in the second inning -- the longest home run hit this season, and the longest ever by a left-handed hitter in Coors Field -- Feltner shut down Miami's bats over 94 pitches (62 strikes). The performance should buy him some extra time in the Rockies' rotation as he looks to prove he deserves a full-time starting role, and through three outings this season he boasts an impressive 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 17 innings.