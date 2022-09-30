Feltner (3-9) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Giants.

Feltner was done in by a bad second inning, in which he allowed an RBI single to Austin Wynns and a grand slam to Ford Proctor. Feltner hadn't allowed more than five runs in a start since Aug. 14, though he gave up at least three runs in five of his last seven outings. The 26-year-old right-hander now has a 6.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 80:33 K:BB through 91.1 innings this season. He's lined up for one more start in 2022, a road date with the Dodgers next week.