Play

Hanigan (illness) is starting at catcher and hitting eighth Sunday against the Brewers.

He has not played since Aug. 13 as he dealt with a stomach bug, but will catch lefty Kyle Freeland in the series finale against Milwaukee. Hanigan is hitting .270 in 37 at-bats since the All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast