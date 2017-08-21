Play

Hanigan has a strained groin, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Hanigan remarked that he's "a little banged up", and as such, should be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener against the Royals. The catcher doesn't play much anyway -- he only has 96 at-bats this year -- so any absence won't have much, if any, fantasy impact.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast