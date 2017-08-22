Rockies' Ryan Hanigan: Lands on DL with groin strain
Hanigan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Hanigan said he was "a little banged up" over the weekend, according to Nick Groke of The Denver Post, so the Rockies decided to give him some time on the shelf to get better. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined at this point, but the Rockies won't miss him much given the recent addition of Jonathan Lucroy. Tony Wolters was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will serve as the backup to Lucroy until Hanigan is back.
