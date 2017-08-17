Play

Hanigan was scratched from the Rockies' Thursday lineup with a stomach bug, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He'll give way to Jonathan Lucroy, who loses his day off. Hanigan may take at least another day to recover, so NL-only players may have to wait to get a contribution from him.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast