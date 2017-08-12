Rockies' Ryan Howard: Inks minor-league deal with Rockies

Howard agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with the Rockies on Saturday.

The veteran slugger has been a free agent since he was released by the Braves in May. Howard slashed a mere .184/.238/.263 in 11 minor-league games in the Braves organization prior to his release and he hit just .196 in 112 games with the Phillies last season. He won't be on the 40-man roster to start, but if Howard starts getting back on track, there's a possibility of him joining the Rockies as a left-handed power bat off the bench in September.