Rockies' Ryan Howard: Reports to Triple-A, active Saturday

Howard has reported to Triple-A Albuquerque and will be available for Saturday's game.

After inking a minor league deal with the Rockies' organization earlier Saturday, Howard has already reported to Triple-A and will be in uniform Saturday. He'll need to show more at the dish than he did earlier in the season at Triple-A Gwinnett when he slashed just .184/.238/.263 in order to get consideration for a call-up to the Rockies later in the season.