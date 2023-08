McMahon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Cardinals.

McMahon extended his hitting streak to seven games with the blast, which was his third homer in that span. He's been making great contact lately, going 10-for-26 (.385) with seven extra-base hits during the streak. The infielder has a team-leading 19 long balls with 58 RBI, 60 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .263/.343/.485 slash line through 106 contests overall.