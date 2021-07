McMahon went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers.

McMahon scored in the second inning on a sacrifice fly and doubled off Walker Buehler in the third inning, knocking in Brendan Rodgers. He is batting .314 in July with four RBI and six runs scored. The 26-year-old is slashing .253/.316/.471 with 16 homers, 48 RBI and 51 runs in 342 plate appearances.