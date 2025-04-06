McMahon went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Athletics.

McMahon cut Colorado's deficit to three runs with an eighth-inning solo shot to center field, but that was the final run scored by either team. The long ball was the first of the season for the veteran third baseman, who has slugged between 20 and 24 homers each of the past five full seasons (excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign). McMahon's two-hit effort Saturday was his first multi-hit performance since he went 3-for-3 on Opening Day.