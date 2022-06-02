McMahon went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

McMahon went hitless while striking out three times in the first game of the twin bill. However, he rebounded to play a key role in Colorado's offensive explosion in the second contest. His production began with a three-RBI triple in the third inning, and he followed that up with a run-scoring double two frames later. Entering Wednesday's games, McMahon had just five hits across his last 37 at-bats so the strong performance was a welcomed change from his recent form. Overall, McMahon has a .244/.338/.398 line with four home runs, 26 runs scored and 26 RBI across 201 plate appearances.