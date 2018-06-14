Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Hits first major-league homer Thursday
McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday in the Rockies' loss to the Phillies.
McMahon's first blast in 108 major-league at-bats -- yes, you read that correctly -- hit the bushes over the center field wall of Citizens Bank Park. In portions of two seasons, McMahon has not offered the type of power expected of his pedigree, partly because of inconsistent playing time, but maybe his short-term ceiling for homers was widely overestimated. He worked this start at third base in place of a resting Nolan Arenado, and he'll find trouble seeing more than a few days' work per week when the Rockies' lineup is healthy and active. He's most logically considered an NL-only asset in redraft leagues but could be collected as a bench stash in deeper mixed setups for the chance that more playing time opens up.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Loses hold of everyday role•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Recalled, starting Saturday•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: May see reduced role again•
-
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: On base four times Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.