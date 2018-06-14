McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday in the Rockies' loss to the Phillies.

McMahon's first blast in 108 major-league at-bats -- yes, you read that correctly -- hit the bushes over the center field wall of Citizens Bank Park. In portions of two seasons, McMahon has not offered the type of power expected of his pedigree, partly because of inconsistent playing time, but maybe his short-term ceiling for homers was widely overestimated. He worked this start at third base in place of a resting Nolan Arenado, and he'll find trouble seeing more than a few days' work per week when the Rockies' lineup is healthy and active. He's most logically considered an NL-only asset in redraft leagues but could be collected as a bench stash in deeper mixed setups for the chance that more playing time opens up.