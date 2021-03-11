McMahon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and one strikeout in Wednesday's spring win over the Padres.

McMahon got off to a somewhat slow start to spring training, but he's now hit solo home runs in each of the past two Cactus League matchups. In total, the 26-year-old has gone 4-for-16 with two home runs, one double, four runs, two RBI and two strikeouts across seven spring games. McMahon should serve as the Rockies' primary third baseman to begin the season after Nolan Arenado was traded to the Cardinals during the offseason, but Josh Fuentes could also contend for playing time at the position.