McMahon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to Washington.

McMahon had Jake Irvin figured out early, notching a single in his first at-bat against the right-hander before taking him deep in his second trip to the plate to put the Rockies up 2-0. The third baseman came into the contest batting just .190 in July but he's now recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games. With Wednesday's long ball he's now hit exactly four home runs in each month this season.