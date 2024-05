McMahon went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.

McMahon extended his hitting streak to eight games, and he's now gone 13-for-33 (.394) with two homers and five RBI in that span. His first-inning blast off Jordan Hicks was just one of three hits the Rockies mustered in the contest. McMahon is up to seven homers, 25 RBI, 22 runs scored and 10 doubles while slashing .306/.387/.486 through 46 games this season.