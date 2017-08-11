McMahon is not in Friday's lineup against the Marlins.

He was promoted prior to this weekend's series in Miami, but will be an observer at the outset of his first game in the big leagues. Mark Reynolds (hand) returns to action at first base, and Nolan Arenado and DJ LeMahieu are entrenched at the other two positions McMahon has experience at, so it's possible he will be confined to a bench role for now. That said, McMahon's upside is significant, especially given the Rockies' home ballpark, so he is still worth adding in deeper leagues in case he is able to wrestle away a good chunk of that playing time at first base. He hit .354/.401/.587 with 19 home runs in 108 games between Double-A and Triple-A this year. McMahon also chipped in 11 steals on 14 attempts, although he does not project to be a double-digit contributor in that category over a full big-league season.