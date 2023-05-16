site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Out of lineup against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McMahon is not in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Reds.
Mike Moustakas will cover the hot corner and bat fifth against the Reds and rookie left-hander Brandon Williamson. Alan Trejo is playing second base and hitting eighth.
