Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Posts walk-off homer
McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run walk-off home run in a 3-1 victory against the Braves on Monday.
The Rockies blew a 1-0 lead in the top of the ninth but still won thanks to McMahon. He hit his homer with one out and a man on first base. This was his first home run since hitting a pair against the Marlins on Aug. 17. He is batting .264 with 18 home runs, 68 RBI, 58 runs and five steals in 382 at-bats this season.
