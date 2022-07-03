McMahon went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Third time was the charm for McMahon, as he had been caught stealing on his two previous attempts this year before swiping second in the sixth inning of this contest. This was also his first multi-hit effort since June 23 -- he went 2-for-22 in his previous seven games. The infielder is slashing .240/.333/.382 with seven homers, 38 RBI, 32 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples through 306 plate appearances.