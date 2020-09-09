site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Retreats to bench Wednesday
McMahon isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Padres.
Even with a righty (Zach Davies) taking the mound for the Padres, McMahon will take a seat Wednesday. Josh Fuentes will start at first base in his absence.
