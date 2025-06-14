McMahon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and an additional RBI in Friday's 12-4 loss to Atlanta.

McMahon set a season high in RBI, also tallying his fourth game with at least three hits in 2025. The veteran third baseman's overall fantasy upside may remain capped by a woeful Rockies lineup around him, but he's still been one of the team's lone bright spots recently. Over his last 60 plate appearances, McMahon is slashing .280/.383/.538 with three big flies, four doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored.