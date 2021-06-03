The Rockies held McMahon out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers due to a right groin strain that's believed to be "very minor," Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

McMahon's absence from the lineup was initially believed to be a pre-planned rest day, given that he had started in each of Colorado's last 10 games. The injury ended up being the reason for his move to the bench, but McMahon doesn't look like he'll be at risk of missing much additional time, if any. Garrett Hampson is filling in at the keystone for McMahon, who will hope to rejoin the lineup for Friday's home game against Oakland.