McMahon went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

McMahon has gone 6-for-14 (.429) to begin July, and he's already posted a pair of multi-hit efforts. His steal Tuesday was also his second of the month, which accounts for all of his thefts this year. The infielder is up to a .245/.338/.383 slash line with seven home runs, 38 RBI, 33 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples through 79 contests.