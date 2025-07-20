Ritter is expected to miss "a few days" of action after needing stitches to close a cut on his right middle finger during Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Ritter was hurt when a pitch hit is finger while he was laying down a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning. The infielder had to leave the contest and received three stitches, but X-rays returned negative. It appears Ritter has avoided a serious injury, but he'll likely need to be held out of action for a few days. Orlando Arcia replaced him in the field Saturday and could get a few starts at second base while Ritter is out.