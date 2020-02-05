Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Invited to big-league camp
Rolison was invited to the Rockies' major-league spring training Wednesday.
Rolison spent a majority of the 2019 season pitching for High-A Lancaster, recording a 4.87 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, and 118:38 K:BB in 116.1 innings. Drafted by Colorado 22nd overall in 2018, the highly-rated pitching prospect has earned high praise for his excellent command while pitching in an extremely hitter-friendly ballpark for Lancaster. Rolison will have the opportunity to learn from the big-league coaching staff this spring before likely returning to the minors to gather more professional experience.
