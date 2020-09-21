Rolison will be included on the Rockies' taxi squad for their season-ending road trip this week, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

One of the organization's top pitching prospects, Rolison looks like he could be under consideration to make his MLB debut during the final week of the regular season. As Groke notes, Rolison threw a side session at Coors Field on Sunday, which would put him on normal rest for a spot start Friday, when the Rockies kick off their series in Arizona with a doubleheader. The Rockies have no other obvious candidate to serve as the sixth man in their rotation this week, so Rolison could get the chance to showcase his skills with the hope of breaking camp with the big club in 2021. The 23-year-old split time between the California and South Atlantic Leagues in 2019, posting a 4.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 131 innings.