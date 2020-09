Rolison didn't travel with the Rockies for the season-ending road trip this week, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

The team previously indicated the left-hander would travel with the club for the final trip of the season, but he'll instead face live competition in Arizona in preparation of the instructional league that begins in October. Rolison appeared to have a chance of making his major-league debut, but he'll have to wait until at least 2021.