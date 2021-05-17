Rolison was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Rolison began the minor-league season with Double-A Hartford and made enough progress with his changeup and delivery to receive a promotion early in the year. The left-hander made three starts for Double-A Hartford this year and posted a 3.07 ERA, 20:2 K:BB and 0.89 WHIP in 14.2 innings. Rolison is one of Colorado's top pitching prospects and could make his major-league debut at some point in 2021.
