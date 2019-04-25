Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Quick promotion to High-A
Rolison threw six scoreless innings in his debut for High-A Lancaster, allowing two hits and zero walks while striking out seven.
Rolison allowed just one earned run while striking out 14 through three starts (14.2 innings) with Low-A Asheville to start the season, leading to a very quick promotion to the California League. He doesn't have electric stuff, but he has an advanced repertoire and excellent command. His numbers will likely suffer from pitching half his games in the extremely hitter-friendly ballpark in Lancaster.
