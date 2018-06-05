Rockies' Ryan Rolison: Scooped up by Rockies with 22nd pick

The Rockies have selected Rolison with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The big selling points with Rolison are that he is a 6-foot-2 left-handed pitcher with a plus curveball. He has struggled to command his low-to-mid 90s fastball, and his changeup is an inconsistent pitch that he sometimes abandons due to how good his curveball is. One important factor with Rolison is that he is a draft-eligible sophomore, meaning he won't turn 21 until July 11, which is good, but it also gives him the leverage to return to Ole Miss for his junior season if he doesn't get offered the type of bonus he is looking for. If he improves his fastball command and his changeup develops into a viable third pitch, he could end up pitching in the middle of a big-league rotation.