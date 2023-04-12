Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters that Rolison (shoulder) had no issues while throwing a side session, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Rolison is currently on the 60-day injured list while recovering shoulder surgery he underwent last June. The southpaw will likely begin to throw bullpens soon, and he has a chance to contribute to the Colorado rotation in the summer months.
