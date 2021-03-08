Rolison (1-0) gave up one hit and no walks while failing to strike out any batters over two scoreless innings as he earned the win in Sunday's spring game against the White Sox.

Rolison gave up a leadoff double to Yoan Moncada to begin his spring debut Sunday, but he retired the next three batters before pitching a clean fifth inning. Manager Bud Black was pleased with Rolison's performance. "He showed some pitchability," Black said. The southpaw will likely begin the season with Triple-A Albuquerque but could be in line to make his major-league debut at some point in 2021.